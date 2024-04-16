ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo launches NSS policy document to tackle under-utilisation of service personnel

President Akufo-Addo has expressed concern over the under-utilisation of national service personnel within government institutions, emphasising the need for a more effective deployment strategy.

He highlighted the government's investment in the National Service Scheme and its expectation of tangible returns.

Addressing attendees at the launch of the National Service Policy Document on Monday, April 15, 2024, the President outlined plans to regulate deployment processes and enhance learning opportunities during national service.

He underscored the significance of initiatives outlined in the policy document aimed at elevating the National Service Scheme.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the newly introduced comprehensive National Service Policy signifies a significant shift, moving beyond the mere mobilization and deployment of young graduates to fostering a world-class institution. The policy aims to shape service personnel for success in the professional world by providing a structured framework for their development.

The President emphasised that the policy document represents a paradigm shift, offering clear direction for the scheme's evolution and aligning it with the government's agenda to ensure service personnel are adequately prepared for the transition from school to the workforce.

