Oppong Oppong Nkrumah unhappy with delays in completing projects under GARID

16.04.2024 LISTEN

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppoh Nkrumah, is concerned about the long delays in executing projects aimed at mitigating the plight of residents of Accra ahead of the annual flooding.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah says projects under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Programme are not progressing as quickly as expected.

He told journalists that the government is working to ensure that casualties associated with flooding in Accra are minimized.

“The project is not moving as quickly as we had all initially expected, right from the project design stage. And this has been due to a number of factors. Some of those factors include the review processes and mechanisms that were put in the initial framework that required a two-step review for every work before it was executed. Compensation even for project-affected persons was not initially envisaged in the funding arrangements that were made.”

— Citi Newsroom