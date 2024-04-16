ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour economic activities

Headlines Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour economic activities
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Under a new Mahama government, joint military-police anti-robbery squads would be formed across the country to provide security for economic activities that would take place under the National Democratic Congress' 24-hour economy proposal.

This was announced by former President John Mahama in Gambaga, North East Region, as a part of his 'Building the Ghana We Want Tour'.

As well, he promised to build military barracks in all six new regions created by Preaident Nana Akufo-Addo, should he win the 7 December 2024 polls.

Apart from the North East Region, the other new regions created by the Akufo-Addo government are the Savanna, Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, and Oti.

Mr Mahama said security is of utmost importance to the running of his envisioned 24-hour economy.

"All six new regions are going to have military barracks so that the Ghana Army will be present in all the regions", Mr. Mahama promised, adding: "In addition, we are going to form joint military and police anti-armed robbery squads and one of those squads will be here in the North East to fight armed robbery because we want you to have peace and security to be able to go about your duties and we know that our 24-hour economy policy cannot work unless there is security and safety for everybody,".

— Classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC demands complete overhaul of security protocols at EC to safeguard electoral devices NDC demands complete overhaul of security protocols at EC to safeguard electoral...

2 hours ago

Ghana reaches interim deal with international bondholders — Finance Ministry Ghana reaches interim deal with international bondholders — Finance Ministry

2 hours ago

Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour economic activities Mahama to form joint army-police anti-robbery squads to safeguard 24-hour econom...

8 hours ago

Another man jailed eight months over shrinking penis Another man jailed eight months over shrinking penis

8 hours ago

Ghana to adjust external bond deal to meet IMF debt sustainability goals — Finance Ministry Ghana to adjust external bond deal to meet IMF debt sustainability goals — Finan...

8 hours ago

Minister for Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam IMF negotiations: We've not failed to reach an agreement with bondholders; we’ve...

8 hours ago

EC begins recruitment of temporary electoral officials, closes on April 29 EC begins recruitment of temporary electoral officials, closes on April 29

8 hours ago

Martin Kpebu NPP lost the 2024 elections in 2022 due to inflation and cedi depreciation — Mar...

8 hours ago

Your good heart towards Ghana has changed; dont behave like Saul - Owusu Bempah furious with Akufo-Addo Your good heart towards Ghana has changed; don’t behave like Saul - Owusu Bempah...

9 hours ago

Wa West: NDC organizes symposium for Vieri Ward Women Wa West: NDC organizes symposium for Vieri Ward Women

Just in....
body-container-line