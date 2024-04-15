ModernGhana logo
NPP lost the 2024 elections in 2022 due to inflation and cedi depreciation — Martin Kpebu

Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has assessed the 2024 election, suggesting that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have already lost the election starting from 2022 due to economic challenges.

Kpebu's remarks come amid ongoing economic difficulties, including high inflation and Cedi depreciation, which have adversely impacted the country.

Speaking on TV3’s Keypoints program, Kpebu stated, “The NPP lost the 2024 elections in 2022. In 2022, you saw how inflation and cedi depreciation affected the country.

“How are we going to get out of it? As long as we suffered and we are still suffering, it will be hard for the NPP to remain in power.”

His comments reflect a broader sentiment regarding the impact of economic hardships on political fortunes.

This perspective is further in line with recent polling data from Global InfoAnalytics, which suggests a change in dynamics for the upcoming general elections.

According to the poll, the ruling party’s candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB), trails behind the main opposition candidate, John Dramani Mahama in the race to lead the country in 2025.

The poll indicates that Mahama leads with 54.3%, followed by Bawumia with 34.9%, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten with 7.5%, Nana Kwame Bediako with 2.3%, and others with 1%.

