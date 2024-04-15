Wa West: NDC organizes symposium for Vieri Ward Women

15.04.2024 LISTEN

The Wa West constituency executives, in collaboration with the constituency Women’s Wing, organized a symposium for 1000 women in the Vieri ward as part of preparations for the 2024 general election.

The symposium welcomed a delegation from the regional Women’s Wing, headed by the Regional Women’s Organizer, Madam Prisca Domenyevi Kuupol, accompanied by the Regional Deputy Women’s Organizers, Madam Khalida M.A. Seidu and Madam Florence Kpan. Also present were the Member of Parliament, Hon. Supt (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Constituency Women’s Organizer and Deputy, and other constituency executives.

Discussions at the symposium revolved around key topics such as girl child education, maternal health, home management, and the potential impact of the 24-hour economy on the economic and social lives of women and children in the constituency.

Hon. Toobu led a detailed discussion on the principles underlying the NDC's 24-hour economy policy and its potential impact on the country's economic growth. He also emphasized the importance of women prioritizing maternal and female health issues, advocating for regular health checkups to safeguard their general well-being.

Madam Khalida M.A. Seidu, the deputy regional women’s organizer, emphasized the importance of maternal health, providing guidelines and urging women to undergo regular breast cancer screenings for prevention, early detection, and treatment. She assured constituents of the NDC's commitment to conducting free health screening programs for women and children in the constituency.

Madam Florence Kpan, another deputy regional women’s organizer, elaborated on the benefits of the NDC’s 24-hour economy policy, particularly for women and the nation as a whole.

Madam Prisca Domenyevi Kuupol, the regional women’s organizer, commended the constituency and ward women for their well-organized and well-attended program. She expressed gratitude to the constituency women for maintaining their support for the NDC.

Madam Prisca highlighted the achievements of the previous NDC government and the current MP in the constituency, including investments in education, health, and rural electrification.

She reaffirmed the NDC's recognition of the crucial role women play in national development and the party's commitment to women's empowerment, exemplified by the reappointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as H.E. John Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 general election.

Madam Prisca pledged that the next NDC government, commencing in January 2025, would prioritize women's economic development and strive to create a healthy society for women and children.