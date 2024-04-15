NDC reinstates suspended Northern Regional Vice Chairman after beating Treasurer

Alhaji Alhassan Abdul-Hamid and Hajia Shamima Yakubu

The suspended Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Alhassan Abdul-Hamid, has been reinstated by the party.

The NDC suspended the Northern Regional Vice Chairman for three months to make way for further investigations into the alleged assault of the Northern Regional Treasurer of the NDC, Hajia Shamima Yakubu.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Alhaji Alhassan Abdul-Hamid who was later granted bail.

A statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, revealed that the Northern Regional Vice Chairman demonstrated extreme remorse and apologized to the Northern Regional Treasurer of the NDC , Hajia Shamima Yakubu after a regional reconciliation process accepted by all parties.

The statement, however, indicated that the suspension is predicated on the condition of an official apology from the Regional Vice-Chairman.

“Notwithstanding the above, Functional Executive Committee (FEC) takes a dim view of the whole affair and wishes to caution the Vice Chairman on his future conduct. Assault on anyone is unacceptable.

However, in the spirit of unity and reconciliation, FEC has decided to withdraw the complaint from the National Disciplinary Committee and accept the outcome of the Regional reconciliation process involving national officers that was arrived at.

The matter is deemed to be settled in so far as FEC is concerned”.

The NDC General Secretary advised the Northern Regional Vice Chairman to be circumspect in his actions and also cautioned him to be of good behaviour in the future.

“This does not in any way set a precedence for any future matters of this nature and each case will be dealt with fully on its merit,” it added.

-DGN Online