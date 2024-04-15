We will respect, work with anyone you choose as Running Mate – NPP Ashanti Constituency Organisers assure Bawumia

Organisers of various constituencies in the Ashanti Region have stressed that they have not endorsed anyone as their preferred choice of a Running Mate to partner flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a press release, the group assured that its members are ready to respect and work with anyone who will be selected as Running Mate to join the ticket of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 General Election.

"We assure our able Presidential Candidate of our READINESS to work with and respect anyone that emerges as his Running Mate, regardless of the person's gender, region, stature and others.

"We want to reiterate our position that, we the CONSTITUENCY ORGANIZERS IN ASHANTI REGION has not sanctioned any form of endorsement to any individual for the running mate position. We the executives of the party made our choice on the November 4th, we should leave the rest to the party's flag-bearer and the non-executive members of our party and floating voters to decide.

PRESS RELEASE

ATTEMPT TO DECLARE SUPPORT FOR A PARTICULAR CANDIDATE BY CONSTITUENCY ORGANIZERS IN ASHANTI REGION.

The attention of we, the undersigned Constituency Organisers in Ashanti has been drawn to rumours in circulation to the effect that we are about to declare our support for one running mate hopeful.

We are by this notice serving cautions to all those behind this unlawful agenda to desist from that, since any attempt to bring the name of the group into public ridicule will not auger well with those behind it.

We think as law abiding Constituency executives, we should respect the structures and systems as enshrined in the party's constitution to cater for issues of this nature, that’s, the appointment of Running Mates, instead of engaging in any act, that will create tension in the party.

A couple of days ago, we witnessed media bunter among our Constituency Chairmen and Youth Organisers, where counter accusations of financial commitment were made against each other over similar acts.

This act, has undoubtedly, made a section of Ghanaians, especially the NDC apparatchiks to speak ill about our party and its Presidential Candidate, Dr Bawumia.

Again, we strongly believe in the competency of Dr Bawumia and the party leadership to select a befitting running mate to prosecute the breaking the 8 agenda as consistent with the rules of our dear party.

It is our honest view, that, the perpetrators could channel same energy , time and resources to usefully, project Dr Bawumia, our party's candidate to Ghanaians,

since he's the only person that will appear on the ballot come December, 2024 .

To this end, we are by this communique, respectfully informing our able Presidential Candidate and the party leadership that, we the Constituency Organisers in Ashanti region has not sanctioned those illegal acts, hence pleading with him not to succumb to those unnecessary and unwarranted pressure that may come from them, since it does not represent a true reflection and the will of the all Constituency Organisers.

We assure our able Presidential Candidate of our READINESS to work with, and respect anyone that emerges as his Running Mate, regardless of the person's gender, region, stature and others.

We want to reiterate our position that, we the CONSTITUENCY ORGANIZERS IN ASHANTI REGION has not sanctioned any form of endorsement to any individual for the running mate position. We the executives of the party made our choice on the November 4th, we should leave the rest to the party's flag-bearer and the non-executive members of our party and floating voters to decide.

Best regards

Long live Dr Bawumia

Long live Npp

Long live Ghana

IT IS POSSIBLE.

CC:

Dr Bawumia

NPP Headquarters

All Media House

Conveners:

Kwadwo Sarpong

(Juaben Constituency)

Yaw Adu

(Effiduase Constituency)

Obeng Emmanuel

(Kumawu Constituency)

Kwame Asamoah

(Bosomtwe Constituency)

Asenso Atta Peter

(Manso Adubia)

Yusif Fish

(Suame constituency)

Kwabena Owusu Achiaw

(Ejisu constituency)

Daniel Kwaku Mensah

(Manso Nkwanta)