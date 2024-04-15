Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has expressed disappointment over the delay in announcing the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of this year’s election.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo,' Pratt described the delay as "a waste of time" and a sign of unpreparedness on the part of Dr. Bawumia as a leader.

"It's a waste of time and an indication of lack of preparedness having to now think of who to become your running mate when you had already planned long ago to be a presidential candidate. Any leader who will do that is an indication of a lack of preparedness whether Mahama or Bawumia," Pratt remarked.

Meanwhile, the campaign Vice Chairman for the 2024 Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has revealed that the Party's Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will announce his running mate by May.

According to him, currently, the flagbearer of the party has not settled on any candidate yet contrary to some media reports suggesting that certain names have been picked for consideration.

On November 4, 2023, Vice President Dr Bawumia clinched the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer position, setting the stage for the upcoming December polls.

While Dr Bawumia is yet to officially unveil his running mate for the impending elections, analysts have been busy speculating on potential candidates.

Among those frequently mentioned are the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum, former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu, and the esteemed clergyman and former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

Additionally, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekulful have emerged as notable contenders in the running mate selection process for Dr Bawumia.

Nana Akomea reacted to this in March, after the announcement of Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

He mentioned that Dr. Bawumia is an extremely analytical person and consults broadly on issues, so "he would be taking the views of people he knows and when he is ready when the time comes, he would pick the right man."