ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.04.2024 NPP

Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary  

Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary
14.04.2024 LISTEN

Mr Chris JoJo Arhin Arthur, the Technical Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has won the Agona West New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary primary by defeating the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, and three others.

The election, held at Agona Swedru, has been described by analysts as fierce.

Mr Arthur polled 240 votes, Mr Ben Yamoah obtained 221 votes, Mr Yawson Otoo, 168,

Mr Joseph Afankwa (aka Kojo Addo) 155, and Mrs Morrison, 152. There were four rejected ballots.

The constituency parliamentary primary delayed because Mr Afankwa, an aggrieved contestant, went to court to restrain the constituency executives from holding the election on January 27, 2024.

The Cape Coast Commercial High Court, presided over by Justice Kofi Akrowiah, ruled that the case should be settled out of court amicably.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP, on Wednesday, April 10, directed that the primary be held on Saturday, April 13 to elect a parliamentary candidate.

The election was supervised by the Agona West office of the Electoral Commission, led by its Director, Mr Annobil Forson.

Speaking to the media after the primary, Mr Arthur thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to unite the party's front.

He called on the four losing contestants to rally behind him to maintain the seat for the NPP on December 7.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary Arhin Arthur wins Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary  

2 hours ago

Govt work mentality affecting productivity in Ghana – Prof Adei ‘Govt work’ mentality affecting productivity in Ghana – Prof Adei

2 hours ago

Performance tracker an ingenious initiative – Ahiagbah Performance tracker an ingenious initiative – Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Performance Tracker is mediocre attempt to celebrate insignificant projects – Agbana Performance Tracker is mediocre attempt to celebrate insignificant projects – Ag...

2 hours ago

Sudan on its knees after a year of brutal civil war Sudan on its knees after a year of brutal civil war

3 hours ago

Tema Newtown shooting: Warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installation - GAF Tema Newtown shooting: “Warning shots were fired to protect sensitive installati...

3 hours ago

Customary marriage is the bedrock of all marriages, it's the real marriage and not just engagement - Rev. Ankutse Customary marriage is the bedrock of all marriages, it's the real marriage and n...

3 hours ago

Attempts to rename Ameri Power Plants shameful – Armah Buah blasts Akufo-Addo Attempts to rename Ameri Power Plants shameful – Armah Buah blasts Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Ive never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari I’ve never received a GNPC scholarship – Joyce Bawa Mogtari

3 hours ago

Government wont overburden Ghanaians with taxes – Dr Amin Adam Government won’t overburden Ghanaians with taxes – Dr Amin Adam

Just in....
body-container-line