Kwabena Boateng wins Ejisu NPP parliamentary primary as Nyantakyi gets 35 votes

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially declared Lawyer Kwabena Boateng as the winner of the internal elections organized by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency, ahead of the by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024.

With a total of 394 votes, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious, surpassing his closest contender, Helena Mensah, who garnered 302 votes.

A significant turnout of 1035 out of the 1080 delegates participated in the voting process held at the Forestry Commission Training School on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Addressing journalists following his victory, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng pledged to lead a united front within the party in the constituency, with the aim of retaining the Ejisu Parliamentary seat in the upcoming by-election.

The New Patriotic Party conducted its primaries to nominate a candidate for the by-election following the vacancy of the Ejisu parliamentary seat due to the unfortunate passing of the sitting Member of Parliament, Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah.

