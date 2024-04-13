ModernGhana logo
13.04.2024 General News

Zongo youth urged to focus on education, avoid being used to perpetuate violence by politicians

By Agya Sam II Contributor
The youth in Zongo communities nationwide have received a poignant message, urging them to resist the temptation of easy money and to steer clear of being manipulated by politicians, especially during elections. Instead, they are encouraged to prioritize attaining the highest level of education to uplift their lives.

Alhaji Abdul Ali Barry, the Asanteman Zongo Nkosuohene based in Kumasi, delivered this advice during a gathering to commemorate the end of Ramadan, Eid ul-Fitr, at his residence in Dichemso, Kumasi, on Thursday, April 11, 2024. He stressed the importance of personal development and urged Zongo youth to strive for economic independence while actively contributing to their communities' progress.

Highlighting the Islamic principle of giving, Alhaji Barry emphasized the significance of bringing Muslims together to break the fast. He underscored the importance of being a source of blessings to others and emphasized that acts of generosity should not be limited by wealth.

Alhaji Barry encouraged individuals, regardless of their financial status, to cultivate a spirit of sharing and generosity. He emphasized that even small acts of kindness contribute to a culture of giving that benefits society as a whole.

Furthermore, Alhaji Barry called upon affluent members of society who were not actively engaged in philanthropy to support the less privileged. He stressed that compassion and kindness play vital roles in promoting peaceful coexistence and reducing poverty.

While acknowledging the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the country, Alhaji Barry cautioned politicians against actions that could incite violence during elections. He urged the electorate to exercise their voting rights peacefully and accept the outcome of elections for the greater good of Ghana.

