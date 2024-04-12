ModernGhana logo
2024 elections: Vote for a ‘trying NPP’ rather than ‘selfish Mahama’ — Salam Mustapha to Ghanaians

NPP Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party NPP
Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians to support the NPP's efforts to develop the country, rather than endorsing what he perceives as the "selfish wishes" of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In a passionate plea to the people of Ghana, Mustapha cautioned against falling for what he described as Mahama's attempt to exploit the current global economic challenges to sow seeds of discontent against the ruling NPP.

Mustapha asserted that Mahama's motives are driven by personal ambition rather than genuine concern for the welfare of Ghanaians, and warned against repeating past mistakes.

"NPP is trying. Anytime I talk to the youth I tell them to vote for a government that is trying to address their challenges rather than someone who came and destroyed everything," Mustapha stated emphatically.

“John Mahama is capitalizing on the economic downturn of recent times to cause the angry people of Ghana to vote for him only for him to satisfy his selfish desire to go for a second term,” he said.

He continued, "John Mahama has nothing to offer this country and that was evident in his first term as President.

"Don’t vote out of anger, rather look and analyze what the country stands to get from voting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who will come and make life much better," he asserted in an interview on OKAY FM.

Gideon Afful Amoako
News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

