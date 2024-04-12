Tributes pour in for Mawuena Dumor Trebarh

12.04.2024 LISTEN

With the expression of shock and sorrow, many Ghanaians are praying for strength for Professor Ernest Kwaku Dumor as they mourn the loss of his well-accomplished daughter, Mawuena Trebarh.

The passing of Mrs Mawuena Adzo Trebarh, the trailblazing first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), died Thursday April 11, 2024 – a day before her birthday.

In a touching display of solidarity and support, scores of mourners continue to share tributes to console and empathise with Prof Dumor, renowned academic, following her passing.

It is barely a decade when his son, Komla Dumor of the BBC, died – an agony he is yet to recover from.

About three months ago, Prof Dumor said on Facebook, “Yesterday, I suddenly realised I was in tears again and crying out to God to ease my pain and sorrow. In this situation I began to recall what Saint Theresa of the Child of Jesus had said many years ago: ‘There is joy in suffering’, Indeed, it is the case. Today, 18th January 2024 marks a momentous time in the life of my family. It is a time when our country men and women and indeed many people around the world would join us to recall the wonderful memories Komla left with all of us…

“I miss you dearly Komla and I'm grateful for the times we shared together. May the Good Lord continue to bless you with the gift of fulfillment you brought to us.”

Prof Ernest Dumor revealed in an interview how he continuously mourned his late wife and son several years after their demise.

“They are in the same place behind my window, so I go there and say a little prayer and commit them into the bosom of the Lord and ask them to intercede for those of us who are still alive, so that the memory will still continue,” he said.

There has been an outpouring of empathetic messages to console Prof Dumor hours after the passing of Mawuena.

“…So much pain and grieving for Prof. Ernest Dumor and Dr. Korshie Dumor…Shocking to learn Mrs Mawuena Trebarh (Mawuena Dumor) has also passed on to eternity…exactly 10 years on the passing of her brother Mr. Komla Dumor…God have mercy and may the entire family be consoled at this difficult moment. Dr. Koshie Dumor stay strong,” a tribute on the Facebook page of Mrs Trebarh said.

“Oh! My soul is worried for her father,” a consolation message on X read.

“Hmmmm may God strengthen the old Prof, it takes the grace of God,” another message read.

“I hope she and Komla are not just the Prof’s children because it will be difficult for him to cope. Omg this is heartbreaking,” Yaa Precious Akorfa said on Facebook.

“Hmmm how is Prof. Dumor going to take this? A decade after his son's death, he's lost his daughter too. Mercy Lord!,” Maame Afua Anin said in a message on social media.

Mawuena Trebarh is known for her remarkable achievements in both the private and public sectors.

Trebarh’s professional journey was marked by numerous milestones, including being the first female CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the first female underground exploration geologist amidst a predominantly male workforce in the Ashanti Region.

Born in April 1971, in Ghana, Trebarh pursued her education at the University of Jos in Plateau State, Nigeria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Mining.

She furthered her studies with an MBA in Management and Strategic Planning at the McCallum Graduate School of Business, Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Throughout her career, Trebarh held key positions in various organisations, showcasing her expertise and leadership abilities.

She served as the Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, overseeing corporate communications, government and regulatory relations, legal matters, and company secretarial duties.

Mawuena Trebarh managed communications strategies for Newmont Ghana Ltd and made significant contributions to the development of gold deposits in Ghana and other African countries.

She is survived by her husband, Flt. Lt. Divine Trebarh, their daughter Katherine Joy, her father Prof Dumor and her brother Dr Korshie Dumor.

GNA