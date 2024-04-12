ModernGhana logo
Former GIPC CEO Mawuena Adzo Trebah reported dead

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah has passed away.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Mrs Trebah, elder sister to late BBC Broadcaster Komla Dumor are unknown.

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah per the information gathered died today, Thursday, April 11.

She is survived with a husband, Flt LT Divine Trebah, and a daughter, Katherine Joy.

She made history in 2017 when she was appointed CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre as the first female.

She served in that role for four years and left the position in 2017.

Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah made a name for herself in the business circle. She was the founding director and Chief Business Strategist at Inspire Africa.

She held other roles including head of Corporate Communications at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN).

She also held various senior executive positions, including roles at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd, where she began as their first female underground exploration geologist, Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

