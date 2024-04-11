A Ghanaian has voiced her frustration with the heatwave in the country.

Ghana's meteorological agency and the state's health service issued warnings about the expected high temperatures in the first half of 2024.

This phenomenon in Ghana is part of a global trend, with record temperatures recorded in 2023.

In reaction to the oppressive heat, one Ghanaian, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed a desire for relief, stating, "The sun is too scorchy; we need a break from this heat. A 24-hour eclipse would be a welcome relief."

🎙"I was in the Eastern Region for the last eclipse but I want another eclipse to happen because its too hot " - Ghanaian #FlowYourMind pic.twitter.com/hOUrFLxPrz — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) April 11, 2024

Reflecting on past celestial events, Ghana experienced a total eclipse on March 29, 2006.

This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, temporarily blocking the sun's light from reaching the Earth's surface.

During the 2006 eclipse, the path of totality swept across parts of West and North Africa, Turkey, and Central Asia.

The eclipse lasted approximately 247 seconds, covering an area of 114 miles. Ghana, along with other African countries, witnessed this rare celestial event.

Former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor, who was in office at the time of the 2006 eclipse, described the experience as "great."

Looking ahead, scientists have predicted that Ghana will witness its next total eclipse in approximately 39 years, on Friday, April 30, 2060.

This event is expected to occur 14,276 days from now, providing a glimpse of the cosmos for future generations to enjoy.