Asante Akyem Agogo: Pregnant woman allegedly shot by her ex-lover passes on

11.04.2024 LISTEN

The pregnant woman who was allegedly shot by her ex-lover at Adinkrkrom near Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region has reportedly died at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The deceased, Amoakoaa Georgina, 32, died in the morning of Thursday, April 11, 2024, a day after she was shot

The Assembly Member for Magidaa Electoral Area, Hon Selasie Jackson who confirmed the story to this reporter said the deceased before her death lost her unborn child after she was shot by her ex-lover.

He revealed that the victim also had her arm broken from the gunshot.

Hon Jackson added that the gunshot cut opened the pregnant woman's stomach exposing her intestines and baby.

The Assembly Member further noted that Amoakowaa Georgina, after preliminary investigations by police, was shot through the window of her room and was rushed to Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, where she was operated to remove her lifeless unborn child.

He noted that Police have since begun investigations into the incident.