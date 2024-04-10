We do not generate power; we only redistribute — ECG clarifies

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has clarified its role in providing power to consumers nationwide amid recent calls for load-shedding.

In a statement released on social media, ECG said it solely redistributes electricity and does not generate power.

"How ECG gets power and distributes it. Electricity goes through multiple steps and players before reaching your homes or offices. It is important to understand that ECG does not generate electricity, ECG simply re-distributes," the statement from the power distributor on Wednesday, April 10, read.

This clarification from ECG comes as Ghanaians have mounted pressure on the company and called for load-shedding to explain persistent blackouts across the country in recent times.

Even the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) ECG to the Energy Minister for failing to issue a load-shedding timetable for customers during the ongoing power outages, commonly referred to as "dumsor."

However, the company insists it only takes electricity from the national grid operated by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and redistributes to end users.

It is likely an attempt to redirect public scrutiny over blackouts to those primarily responsible for power generation.