Underage marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents – Child Rights Int’l

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The 13-year-old girl betrothed to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo is expected to be returned to her biological parents on Friday, April 12, 2024, according to Child Rights International (CRI).

There was a public uproar when the marriage ceremony between Ga priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, also known as Gborbu Wulomo, and Naa Okromo went viral. The Ga GaDangme Traditional Council has explained that the girl is the property of the deity.

The ceremony, which attracted significant attention, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Subsequently, the Department of Social Welfare under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection assumed custody of the minor.

Child Rights in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 9, noted that its investigations show that, “the Department of Social Welfare under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, based on the conclusion, bas decided to possibly release the child to her biological parents by Friday 12 April 2024 with the state having the exclusive right for visit and guidance.”

Child Rights further mentioned that the minor is in good health and of sound mind and will be placed in a boarding facility to allow the state to oversee her protection.

“We believe that the boarding facility will offer a stable environment for the child, allowing for proper monitoring and supervision by the state and the family.”

Child Rights suggested that more resources should be invested in developing the child's social structure.

“We recommend that more attention and investment must go into building the social structure of the child to make integration more effective and efficient.”

-citinewsroom

