Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court orders — Report

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Contrary to social media claims, the demolition of storey buildings belonging to a brother of Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong at Adjiringanor in Accra was not ordered by the family of Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, according to a report.

Videos circulating on social media in the late hours of Sunday, April 7, showed the buildings, located on a plot of land at Adjiringanor in the East Legon area, being brought down.

This led to accusations that the demolition was carried out at the behest of a brother of the Second Lady.

However, according to a sighted by ModernGhana News, the land on which the demolished structures were built has been subject to an ongoing legal dispute since 2021.

Court documents reviewed by this portal reveal that the case is between one Hajia Aisha Ahmed and George Oti Bonsu and another.

The documents indicate that an injunction was placed on the land three years ago when development was still at an early stage.

Nevertheless, it appears George Oti Bonsu continued to develop the land despite the orders of the court.

One order from the court declares Hajia Aisha Ahmed "as the legal and beneficial owner of the said land forthwith."

Another orders state that the "Defendants, their privies, agents, assigns, workmen, servants, and any other person, group of persons, or entities claiming through or under them are by this Perpetual Injunction Order prohibited and/or restrained from going onto, entering into, selling, developing or dealing with the 2 parcels of land and adjudged as belonging to the Plaintiff herein, in anyway whatsoever forthwith."

This suggests the demolition was carried out to enforce a court order, not on the orders of any individual as was widely claimed on social media over the weekend.

