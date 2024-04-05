Current challenges in power supply caused by gas supply inadequacies — Ben Boakye

The ongoing electricity supply issues in Ghana have been attributed to inadequate supply of natural gas for power generation according to experts.

The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye has maintained that the root cause of the intermittent power outages, popularly referred to as 'dumsor', is insufficient gas supply to fuel thermal power plants.

"GRIDCo is aware of the generational gap in the power sector and all other stakeholders are aware of the challenges affecting the sector so the letter to the Energy Minister is to officially take itself out of what is happening in the sector because the gas to generate the power is not enough,” said Mr. Boakye in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

GRIDCo, the state-owned power transmitter, had written to the Energy Minister highlighting concerns about the failure of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide load shedding timetables according to instructions from the National System Control Center (NSCC).

However, Mr. Boakye believes the power challenges stem from inadequate gas supply rather than issues with load management.

He warned that prolonged electricity disruptions could severely impact ECG's revenue streams.

"Burkinabe authorities communicated recently about the power challenges to their people and said they are considering getting a power plant which will be a shoot in our foot,” the energy expert noted, referring to potential impacts on Ghana's decision to cut energy exports to neighbouring.

The resurgence of irregular power cuts in recent months has caused dismay among Ghanaians who were hoping 'dumsor' was a thing of the past.