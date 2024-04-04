ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Herbert Krapa sworn-in as new board chairman of ECG

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Social News Herbert Krapa sworn-in as new board chairman of ECG
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, swore in newly appointed Board Chairman, Hon. Herbert Krapa at the Ministry of Energy. Hon. Krapa took the oath of office and the oath of secrecy as administered by the Energy Minister.

The appointment of Herbert Krapa, according to the Minister, sends the clearest indication of the President’s renewed interest in the affairs of the company and therefore the need for a commensurate culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within the ECG.

“We are all privy to the challenges that have plagued the company, almost making it, for some, not even fit for purpose. However, for some of us, including, most importantly, the President of the Republic, we believe we must continue on a path of ensuring that the company lives up to its billing,” the Minister said.

He continued, “I urge you, Chairman, to reflect deeply on the trust and expectations placed upon you by the President of the Republic. Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership. You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore have no doubt that you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide.”

On his part, Hon. Krapa, who is also a Deputy Minister for Energy, assured of his unflinching desire to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus on delivering value to the Ghanaian people.

“His Excellency the President has given a very unequivocal indication of his resolve to ensure an ECG that will be formidable to keep the lights on, and I am determined to actualize this vision of the President, of course with the support of my Minister,” he said.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Drag NPA to court over new pricing guidelines – ACEP tells OMCs, BIDECs Drag NPA to court over new pricing guidelines – ACEP tells OMCs, BIDECs

3 hours ago

GRIDCo drags ECG to Energy Minister over failure to follow load management instructions GRIDCo drags ECG to Energy Minister over failure to follow load management instr...

3 hours ago

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as GNPC CEO

3 hours ago

Allow us to serve litigants through WhatsApp, others – EMC to Chief Justice Allow us to serve litigants through WhatsApp, others – EMC to Chief Justice

3 hours ago

Repent or face sanctions – Asiedu Nketia caution NDC wreckers Repent or face sanctions – Asiedu Nketia caution NDC wreckers

3 hours ago

Accra Parks and Gardens lands taken over by encroachers — Eco-Conscious Citizens Accra Parks and Gardens lands taken over by encroachers — Eco-Conscious Citizens

4 hours ago

Alan joins forces with Abu Sakara to form grand alliance for victory in 2024 presidential election Alan joins forces with Abu Sakara to form grand alliance for victory in 2024 pre...

4 hours ago

SML deal: Release KPMG audit report to improve your corruption fight track record – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo SML deal: Release KPMG audit report to improve your corruption fight track recor...

4 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, leader of the Movement for Changeleft and Michael Abu Sakara Foster Our first independent government will remove the “Winner Take All” system — ARC

4 hours ago

Alan doesnt steal from the states coffers thats why hes stingy —Movement for Change member Alan doesn’t steal from the state’s coffers that’s why he’s stingy — Movement fo...

Just in....
body-container-line