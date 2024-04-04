Herbert Krapa sworn-in as new board chairman of ECG

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Thursday, April 4th, 2024, swore in newly appointed Board Chairman, Hon. Herbert Krapa at the Ministry of Energy. Hon. Krapa took the oath of office and the oath of secrecy as administered by the Energy Minister.

The appointment of Herbert Krapa, according to the Minister, sends the clearest indication of the President’s renewed interest in the affairs of the company and therefore the need for a commensurate culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within the ECG.

“We are all privy to the challenges that have plagued the company, almost making it, for some, not even fit for purpose. However, for some of us, including, most importantly, the President of the Republic, we believe we must continue on a path of ensuring that the company lives up to its billing,” the Minister said.

He continued, “I urge you, Chairman, to reflect deeply on the trust and expectations placed upon you by the President of the Republic. Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership. You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore have no doubt that you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide.”

On his part, Hon. Krapa, who is also a Deputy Minister for Energy, assured of his unflinching desire to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus on delivering value to the Ghanaian people.

“His Excellency the President has given a very unequivocal indication of his resolve to ensure an ECG that will be formidable to keep the lights on, and I am determined to actualize this vision of the President, of course with the support of my Minister,” he said.