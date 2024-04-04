Mahama promises to streamline STEM education; build more E-block community day schools

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans to streamline mainstream STEM education if elected president after the 2024 General Election.

Interacting with students of the Wisconsin International University College on Wednesday, April 3, the former President raised concern about the form STEM education has taken under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He said the next NDC government will make STEM education holistic so that every student can have access.

“With regard to STEM education, we are going to streamline mainstream STEM education into our educational system. We don’t believe in standalone STEM SHS like this administration is doing. We believe that to get a holistic training, even if you’re studying in the humanities, you need some form of Science and Maths with technical training.

“So, we are going to rehabilitate all the old Science Resource Centres and create them into STEM centres so that all the secondary schools can have access to STEM learning instead of a few secondary schools,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President further indicated that the next NDC government will expand access to education by building more E-Block community day schools in high-urban population areas.

“In our efforts to expand access to education, we’ll revisit the initiative of Community Day Senior High Schools which were popularly called the ‘E-blocks’. These schools have been abandoned without any justifiable reason by the current administration. We are going to build more E-block community day schools in high urban population areas,” Mahama promised.