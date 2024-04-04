Agrihouse Foundation to host Ghana Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibition and Awards in Techiman

In the quest to foster the growth of agribusiness and create a supportive environment for farmers and sector players, the Agrihouse Foundation is gearing up to host the median edition of the Ghana Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibition and Awards (GACA).

Scheduled from April 18-20, 2024, in Techiman, Bono East Region, the event aims to recognize efficiency and innovation in driving sustainable bumper harvests, with a focus on the role of agricultural input dealers.

The exhibition seeks to ensure the comprehensive availability of providers and provide an opportunity to connect crucial resources for all agricultural farmers during the pre-planting value chain participants. Additionally, it aims to recognize and award exceptional actors within the agro-input industry who contribute to agricultural development.

Speaking at a media briefing, the executive director of Agrihouse Foundation, Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, highlighted the initiative's primary focus on creating a one-stop platform for trade, connectivity, and cooperation, integrating pesticides, fertilizers, seeds, irrigation, plant protection equipment, and logistics.

The three-day event is expected to facilitate market research, enable face-to-face meetings with buyers, raise awareness of companies' existing products, increase sales, generate new sales leads, and foster networking opportunities. Ms. Akosa emphasized that these efforts will help enlighten farmers on how to mitigate post-harvest losses in the country.

She stressed the urgent need to promote sustainable crop production and increase harvests through farmer education and implementation of good agricultural practices. The event is expected to bring together over 500 stakeholders, including farmers, farmer-based organizations, government agencies, development partners, farm input dealers, financial institutions, and more.

Techiman was chosen as the event location due to the region's significant production of farm products and the high concentration of farmers in the area.