Government hasn't paid 6 months stipends to 215 students — Ghanaian students in Hungary lament

Some 215 Ghanaian students studying in Hungary have gone without monthly stipend payments from the Ghanaian government for the past six months, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.

The students, studying at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, are beneficiaries of a bilateral scholarship agreement between Ghana and Hungary.

However, while Hungary has fulfilled its obligations under the deal, Ghana has failed to provide the crucial stipend support for its students.

"For the past six months, the Ghanaian government has failed to fulfill its crucial responsibility of providing monthly stipends to about 215 students, comprising undergraduates, masters, and PhDs," said Benjamin Ankomah-Appiah, General Secretary of the Ghana Students Association in Hungary, in a press release dated April 4.

Without the expected stipends, the students say their academic performance and mental well-being have suffered greatly.

Living costs in Hungary, like many European nations, have also risen significantly in recent months, exacerbating the financial hardship.

The students' association says they have made repeated appeals through letters to stakeholders in Ghana but to no avail.

“Sadly, no response has been received, plunging these promising young individuals into desperation and disillusionment," Ankomah-Appiah added.

They are calling on the Ghanaian government and relevant bodies like the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Scholarship Secretariat to urgently address the situation.

“The timely disbursement of stipends and allocation of book allowances at the start of the academic year are essential to restoring hope, enabling academic success, and fulfilling the dreams of these bright Ghanaian students," the press statement further stated.