Kwame A Plus, a prominent figure in both politics and entertainment, has challenged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disqualify him from contesting in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In a video that has since gone viral, A Plus addressed voters his constituency, Gomoa Central, asserting his confidence in his ability to stand as an independent candidate despite rumours of eminent disqualification by the NPP.

"I hear people say that during the filing of nominations, the NPP will find a way to disqualify me from contesting the 2024 elections.

“I am telling you that they will be the ones who fill out my forms and submit them. They cannot disqualify me," A Plus declared.

He further emphasised that any attempt by the NPP to use mafia tactics to disqualify him would ultimately backfire, as he believes his candidacy is crucial for the party's success in the constituency.

"If they do that, how would their MP win the elections?" A Plus questioned.

A Plus also called upon the NPP to prioritise developmental projects in the Gomoa Central constituency, emphasising that the constituents' needs should be addressed to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

"Gomoa Central belongs to us and nobody else; what we say is what will work. There are about 250+ votes in the constituency. If the NPP is serious about breaking the 8, they should start doing something here," he asserted.

A Plus's intentions to contest as an independent parliamentary candidate in Gomoa Central have been widely speculated, marking a significant departure from NPP.

Kwame Asare Obeng @Kwameaplus cautions of potential disqualification as independent Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central in 2024 Elections.