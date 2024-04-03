ECG commend residents of Odumase Krobo for their vigilance

03.04.2024 LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Krobo District, has complimented some Odumase Krobo people for taking the initiative to capture some personnel they suspected of tampering with the company's transformer in their region.

Mr. Christopher Apawu, District Manager for ECG Krobo, told the media that some ECG third-party contractors were recently caught removing wire mesh around one transformer in Odumase Krobo when they were confronted by citizens.

Mr. Apawu stated that residents believed the personnel were there to destroy the power equipment and so detained and handed them over to the police.

He stated that the police then informed the ECG District about the development.

"The District Team then went to the police station and identified the personnel, based on which they were released," he noted.

He stated that his team then informed the neighbours that the individuals seized were ECG subcontractors who had been hired to replace all wire mesh around the company's installations with cement block walls.

The district manager praised the locals' proactiveness and promptness in surrendering the personnel to the police rather than taking the law into their own hands.

According to him, "ECG always says that we are working with the public, and we need the public support to help us keep watch over our installations, which are all over and in public spaces; so this comes as a very welcoming development as it indicates that our educational engagement programmes are being received well enough."

He stated that the third-party contractor has also been told of the situation and has been instructed to guarantee that all of his employees have district administration contacts to provide to residents in the event of such incidents.

Mr. Apawu also stated that if locals have any concerns, they should report them to the ECG District Managers or the police, rather than taking the law into their own hands.

