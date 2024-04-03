President Akufo-Addo reassigns Stephen Amoah as Deputy Finance Minister

President Nana Akufo-Addo has reassigned the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Hon. Stephen Amoah, as Deputy Minister for Finance.

Hon. Stephen Amoah, until his redesignation, was the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry. He takes over from the late Hon. John Kumah, who passed away on 7th March 2024.

His appointment according to a statement signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin takes effect immediately.

Following the reassignment of Stephen Amoah as Deputy Minister for Finance, President Akufo-Addo has appointed, subject to parliamentary approval, Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Member of Parliament for Achiase, as Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

In a statement, President Akufo-Addo expressed hope that Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, “expedite the approval of his nominee, so he can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”

-Citi Newsroom