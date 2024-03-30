Open Letter to Nana Akufo Addo

First and foremost, I would like to extend my wishes to you as you celebrate your 80th birthday. I would also like to use this opportunity to highlight some of your achievements.

First president of the Republic to introduce free SHS . First president of the 4th Republic to built about 8 interchanges within 7 yrs.

First president to have built over 150 AstroTurf since independence.

First president to absolved BECCE registration fees for all public schools in Ghana.

First President to have initiated and completed over 1,200 educational infrastructures in all SHS's in 2019.

You have built more asphatic roads than any president in the 4th Republic.

You have provided logistics to the security services in Ghana than any president in the 4th Republic

You established the Petroleum Hub, of which the construction of 5 different refineries are ongoing in the Western Region. These and many more projects that have been executed under your watch as the president.

Mr president , your legacy will be in vein if the Flagbearer of NPP do not win the general elections this year. Our victory in 2024 depends on serious communication across the length and breadth of this country with hard core evidence to support their argument.

Mr President, it iundeniable fact that , we have failed to tell or show to the Ghanaian people what we have done so far.

It is also undeniable fact that, most of the tough communicators and writers who fought hard for your victory in 2016 & 2020 respectively have not been treated well and this has led to the breakdown of the NPP communication team. For sometime now , I have stopped watching television because most of the npp guys who speaks with facts don't appear for political discussions these days. Mr President, even at the seat of government, some social media and communicators are not happy with the Director of Communications because of how he treats them.

Advice

Mh advice to you , Mr president and Flagbearer of NPP is that the communication Department at the Jubilee house should be restructured. Same as ,that of the party. Kenya ruling party restructured the communication department both at government and party prior to the general elections and they won. Tinubu and General Buhari restructured the party's and government communication department prior to their general elections. No wonder that Tinubu won the election.

Where are these communicators who fought for your victory but have been silent over the years

Kwaku Baako Jnr

Nana Kwadwo Kwaa , writer

Anthony Karbo

Hon Stephen Amoah

Kwasi Kyei

Kusi Boafo

Sami Awuku

Late Kwabena Kwakye

Adomako Barfi

Almighty Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Frances Asiam

DJ Sources of Sources Radio

For over two years now Nsempa fie which was most wide NPP political show hosted Kwame Baffoe Abronye is dead bse host doesnt come anymore.