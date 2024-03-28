Mahama will win 2024 election, but no overwhelming majority in Parliament – Survey

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will lead the 2024 presidential elections with about 50 per cent of votes, a survey conducted by the Data Insight Group of JOB Group Limited and Chartered Media Consult has indicated.

The survey conducted by the data analytics consulting and research company sampled the views of 294 voters across all political parties, including independents in all 16 regions from March 1 to March 15, 2024.

The findings of the polls indicate that neither the New Patriotic Party (NPP), nor the NDC would secure overwhelming majority seats in Parliament as independent candidates and combined parties were likely to clinch some seats.

The survey said the NDC was likely to retain more seats (50.5 per cent) while the NPP was likely to drop some seats (35.8 per cent), with other parties likely to secure about 13 per cent of the seats.

The findings of the survey however suggested that the 2024 General Election would be characterised by low voter turnout, with more than one out of ten voters likely to stay at home.

“…it is more concerning that one-third of female voters will choose not to vote,” it added.

The survey also found that only about 14 per cent of voters were satisfied with the performance of the current government while about 68 per cent were not satisfied.

“This is primarily driven by the large unemployment rate facing many young voters,” it said.

Reacting to the findings, Mr Osei Boakye, Managing Consultant of the Chartered Media Consult, said the major issues confronting voters included education, law and order, and electricity.

“Despite the adverse effect of the pollution of major water sources in addition to agriculture, and healthcare, these three issues are less significant concerns and less priority for most voters,” he said.

GNA