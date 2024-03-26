Dumsor: Edward Bawa lambasts Mathew Opoku Prempeh over ‘bring your own timetable’ comment

Bongo MP, Edward Abambire Bawa

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo Constituency, Edward Abambire Bawa has lambasted the Minister in charge of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh over his comment on the erratic power supply being experienced by Ghanaians.

Speaking on the issue, the Minister popularly known as NAPO said things are far better than it was under the former John Dramani Mahama administration.

Reacting to calls for a load-shedding timetable, Mathew Opoku Prempeh said those who want the timetable should come out with one themselves.

According to Edward Abambire Bawa, such comments from the Minister of Energy are disappointing.

“First and foremost let me state very clearly that I am so much disappointed in the Energy Minister. Not all Ghanaians have been given the responsibility to manage the energy sector only a few that is headed by him [the sector minister] who have been given the opportunity to do that.

“If the sector has challenges and the rest of us are the people who expect some particular level of service from them and if those services have not been met and we ask that even if you cannot give me the service, give me when the service is not available so I can plan my life around it, you don’t describe me as somebody who wishes evil for this country,” Edward Abambire Bawa said in an interview with TV3.

Since his ‘bring your timetable’ comment, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been criticized by many people.

Some people have described him as arrogant, insisting that he has disrespected the Ghanaian people.