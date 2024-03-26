ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.03.2024 General News

Dumsor: Edward Bawa lambasts Mathew Opoku Prempeh over ‘bring your own timetable’ comment

Bongo MP, Edward Abambire BawaBongo MP, Edward Abambire Bawa
26.03.2024 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo Constituency, Edward Abambire Bawa has lambasted the Minister in charge of Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh over his comment on the erratic power supply being experienced by Ghanaians.

Speaking on the issue, the Minister popularly known as NAPO said things are far better than it was under the former John Dramani Mahama administration.

Reacting to calls for a load-shedding timetable, Mathew Opoku Prempeh said those who want the timetable should come out with one themselves.

According to Edward Abambire Bawa, such comments from the Minister of Energy are disappointing.

“First and foremost let me state very clearly that I am so much disappointed in the Energy Minister. Not all Ghanaians have been given the responsibility to manage the energy sector only a few that is headed by him [the sector minister] who have been given the opportunity to do that.

“If the sector has challenges and the rest of us are the people who expect some particular level of service from them and if those services have not been met and we ask that even if you cannot give me the service, give me when the service is not available so I can plan my life around it, you don’t describe me as somebody who wishes evil for this country,” Edward Abambire Bawa said in an interview with TV3.

Since his ‘bring your timetable’ comment, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has been criticized by many people.

Some people have described him as arrogant, insisting that he has disrespected the Ghanaian people.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

4 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

4 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

4 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

4 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

4 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

4 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

4 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

4 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

4 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line