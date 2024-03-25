ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Two men jailed for attempting to escape from Bawdie police cell

Crime & Punishment WR: Two men jailed for attempting to escape from Bawdie police cell
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Two men who conspired and broke part of the wall in the Bawdie police cell in the Western Region, have each been sentenced to four years imprisonment by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Evans Sarpong, 24, and Desmond Ampong, 23, both unemployed, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and attempting to escape from lawful custody.

Superintendent of Police Juliana Essel-Dadzie, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu that the complainants are police officers operating in Bawdie.

She said on October 23, 2023, Sarpong was arrested at Bawdie for stealing a billy goat, while Ampong was nabbed for a motorbike theft at Fahia Korbor near Obuasi.

The accused persons were arrested at different locations, and they were detained in the Bawdie police cells for investigation to commence.

The prosecution said on Wednesday October 25, 2023, at about 0200 hours, while the station officer was in his office, he heard an unusual noise in the cells and quickly rushed there where he found Sarpong in the toilet room busily chiseling the wall with a shower head.

The court heard that Ampong was at the entrance of the cells keeping guard for Sarpong to complete the unlawful act so they could escape together.

She said the two were arrested and brought out from the cells, interrogated, and both admitted to the offences in their caution statements.

-GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

If you want dumsor timetable bring it yourself – Energy Minister If you want ‘dumsor’ timetable bring it yourself – Energy Minister

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading member of the NDC Election 2024: ‘Throw Bawumia out; he is the worst to have managed Ghana's econo...

2 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu It’s pure economic nonsense when Bawumia says NPP gov’t has better economic reco...

2 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice ‘Akufo-Addo even acted on your advice from a non-existent writ’ — Minority on AG...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame ‘AG prioritizing NPP’s parochial, self-serving interest over national interest’ ...

2 hours ago

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi I come from Ejisu; I have the right to contest the vacant seat on NPP’s ticket —...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Anti-gay bill: ‘There’s no basis on which Akufo-Addo can reject the people’s law...

2 hours ago

Claim that were not meeting power supply obligation erroneous, misleading — VRA ‘Claim that we’re not meeting power supply obligation erroneous, misleading’ — V...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Gov’t plans to build 100 smart schools; first 30 will be completed this year – A...

2 hours ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to Former President John Mahama ‘NPP now forcing Ghanaians to accept their abysmal, shambolic performance in sil...

Just in....
body-container-line