Dr. Minta Nyarku promises to expose lies, misrepresentations about himself

Hon. Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has promised to use the current parliamentary recess to defuse all misinformation and misrepresentations being peddled about him in the constituency.

According to a post shared on his Facebook wall, it reads in part "It is now time to hit the grounds across Cape Coast North Constituency to expose the lies, deceit, and the attempts to push some members to build a negative mindset, as well as to address any confusion amongst my constituents".

The post avers that, as a leader, he is bound to take some decisions that may favour or go against some people. "In all, I meant well. For those who may have been offended, I humbly apologise" adding "however, for those who have been beneficiaries, please do well to also appreciate the others at your loss when they become beneficiaries too", the post clarified.

Dovetailing into the election year, Ragga as he is popularly called admitted in his post that the task towards victory 2024 is a herculean one, and therefore admonishing party faithfuls to avoid blame games, emphasing that "What matters most is to bury our differences, unite, and work towards the party's victory. PARTY FIRST!".

The Cape Coast North MP in concluding his remarks took the opportunity and thanked everyone who believed, supported and still believes and supports "the RAGGA BRAND and MOVEMENT. Many I know and many more I am yet to meet. I am grateful. Your prayers, good counsel, and logistical and financial support are highly appreciated".

He therefore encouraged all his consituents to make history together "Let us become the first to retain the seat at Cape Coast North. Ragga and HE JDM deserve another term", he ended.