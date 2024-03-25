Admiral Jonah, Otita Force and Obuebite should not overheat the Polity

A triumvirate or a triarchy is a political institution ruled or dominated by three individuals, known as triumvirs. The arrangement can be formal or informal. Though the three leaders in a triumvirate are notionally equal, the actual distribution of power may vary.

One of the characteristics of the triarchy in Ogbolomabiri Nembe is narcissism. Narcissists have sense of self-importance and are preoccupied with the tendency to acquire power by any means necessary. If they are in any relationship, it is to exploit others for their own gain They are arrogant, envious and lack lack empathy. These qualities push they to lie for the sake of survival. The Nembe-City triumvirate are united by greed. They consider themselves indispensable. They tend to diminish all others to be on top. Every good thing must pass through them. They do not respect even the reverred position of the Mingi and often threaten him with violence and military power. They are ready to sacrifice the peace of the community for their rapacious desire to hold on to power. This is why intimidation, scaremongering and manipulation are the ready tools they use in executing treachery and incite intense hate.

For the past one and a half decade, Of ogbolomabiri Nembe popularly called Nembe City has known no lasting peace. There is a clandestine war in the community, a war propelled by intense greed and a tendency to appropriate all political powers and economic benefits accruing to the community. In this crude regime of voracious pursuit of materialism, even His Eminence, King Edmund Daukoru, the paramount Mingi XII has been disrespected and shunted out of the power equation. Sadly, the triumvirate of Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah, Obuebite Jonathan and Gabriel Jonah (aka Otita Force) are determined to breach all known laws of decency in pursuit of their inordinate ambition.

Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah is a retired Naval officer who was once the envy of Nembe Kingdom. Academically brilliant, and imbued with administrative prowess, was introduced into politics by Beinmoipre John Jonah after the later retired from the Armed Forced. In 2011, he was nominated by a benevolent spirit to run with Senator Henry Seriake Dickson. For those who know, Admiral JONAH did not attract any tangible development to Nembe except for the mini-stadium in Nembe-City. Most people regard his eight years in Creek Haven as wasted years when he could not in influence the governor to complete the Unity Bridge. Unconfirmed reports say some projects were approved for Nembe under the Dickson administration but they did not see the light of day.

At the twilight of their second tenure, former governor Dickson showed him the most plausible option. He was asked to pick the form to go to the Senate. Admiral Jonah turned it down only to pick the governorship form to context the primaries. This is disloyalty pure and simple. It is also the height of backstabbing because according to the zoning formula, the governorship position was meant for Bayelsa Central. Again, his actions demonstrated lack of understanding of the political system in Bayelsa State.

After he lost the primaries, he tore his PDP membership card as an expression that the process was flawed. His younger brother Otita Force defected to the APC. From that time henceforth, PDP was not allowed to campaign in Nembe. In honour of the dead, we do not need to recall the Nembe massacre of Nov. 2019 but directly or remotely, the triumvirate instigated the massacre. The role of Otita Force in calling in the notorious Ayerite Moses and his boys who carried out mass murder in 2019. This gory episode will never be forgotten. You can understand why Gabriel Jonah and Obuebite Jonathan find it difficult to sleep for even a night in Nembe because of fear of retribution.

We still remember that during the 2023 governorship campaign in Nembe, Mr. Gabriel Jonah openly apologized to Governor Douye Diri and thanked him for forgiving him in spite of all his actions against him. Gabriel Jonah also appealed to all Nembe people to support him and vote for him. Governor Diri accepted him like a prodigal son. Now, a similar scenario is playing out.

Let us remember that when Gabriel Jonah defected to the APC, he defected with all the PDP Councillors who were loyal to him. The implication is that if there is any thing that angers them, they will equally move with their loyalists. This is why the governor should redress the injustice done to the Councillors who emerged from the mock primaries. Until the results of the primary elections are restored, there may be dissent and disillusionment among party faithfuls.

During the 2023 campaign, an undisclosed sum of money was given to Admiral Jonah to take charge of security. However, what happened was a shame. All the PDP loyalists ran away and took shelter in his residence - an indication that the money for security was not prudently spent. If governor Douye Diri were not a kindhearted man, it is difficult to understand why he should bring the Nembe war lords close to his administration.

Since the emergence of the purported Chairmanship candidate Mr. David Alagoa, the entire Nembe Kingdom is in mourning. The tension and angst has caused a lot of frustration among PDP loyalists. Indications are that the choice of David Alagoa is unpopular and the grassroots will never support him. This explains why the timely intervention of Governor Diri is necessary, as any administration without legitimacy cannot succeed.

An informant who pleaded anonymity said the choices of the PDP Caucus Chairman do not align with Admiral Jonah's faction. Rather they belong to the camp of King Daukoru. The question one is tempted to ask is: Do we have two kings in Nembe or is Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah vying for the position of kingship in Nembe? For the benefit of those who know, Ogbolomabiri has only one King. He is His Eminence King Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru Mingi XII. Gboribiogha Jonah's disrespect for the sacred stool will never diminish the throne or it's occupant.

As the Council elections inch closer, Governor Diri gave the directive that mock primaries be conducted. Accordingly the mock elections were conducted by the ward leader. Chief Blessing Izagara - the caucus leader headed a 10-man Screening Committee.

The ward leaders include:

WARD 1: .Obuebite Jonathan

WARD 2: Benjamin Abrakassa

Ward 3: Beinmoipre John Jonah

Ward 8: Barr. Francis Ikio

Ward 9 : George Oru

Ward 10: Bioghoemi Eminah,

On hearing that the mock elections were conducted without the knowledge of Admiral Jonah, he openly insulted Chief Blessing Izagara and called him a traitor. He then warned Beinmoipre John Jonah never to do anything in Nembe Ward 3, calling him a stupid brother who has no common sense. Don't you know I have the ambition to be the next governor of Bayelsa State and not even you will stand on my way, Admiral Jonah muttered! This statement is un-statesmanly.

All these leaders had picked one councillor each but obuebite Jonathan was not satisfied so he went and conspired with Mr. Gabriel Jonah to take up the matter with the Deputy Governor. After the meeting, they started to change the names of councillors and replaced them with their cronies. The councillors who emanated from the mock primaries are loyal party members who have toiled and worked to protect the integrity of PDP in Nembe. The action of the triumvirate is not only undemocratic but negates every grain of the rule of law. We trust that this anomaly will be addressed by the governor of Bayelsa State.

Going by reports, Obuebite and Gabriel Jonah had hinted that preparatory to the 2027 governorship elections, they had handpicked the councillors that will be loyal to them. Unconfirmed reports have it that both Admiral Gboribiogha Jonah and Obuebite Jonathan have the ambition to run for governor after governor Diri's tenure might have elapsed.

Whereas, we cannot stop anyone from having any political ambition, our appeal is for the triumvirate to give peace a chance. Grabbing power, money and influence must be done with morality decorum and with the fear of God. The triumvirate led by the former Deputy Governor is pushing all PDP loyalists beyond the limit of endurance.

We appeal to His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri to use the security forces to check the excesses of those people who are bent on holding the Nembe Kingdom hostage to further their insatiable appetite for power, money and relevance. We should curb the unbridled ambition of Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah, Gabriel Jonah and Obuebite Jonathan to . forestall a break down of law and order. We do not want a repeat of past mistakes. We don't need to tell the story of how Obuebite frustrated EBI Ben Ololo and played anti-party for a staunch supporter of SDD to fail the Assembly election. SDD knows that Hon. Ololo is his man but they fought him and made him to fail. What does this portend?

The prosperity administration is one that is anchored on the pillars of Justice, equity and fairness. Governor Diri through his policy pronouncements and actions has demonstrated that he is a man of peace. Peace is a panacea for development. Government should call these three STRONGMEN to order to avoid crisis. A stitch in time saved nine! .

OTOBO Ayebagbalinyo

Public Relations Officer

Nembe Progressive Front

March 24, 2024.