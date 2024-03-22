SDD-Ghana extols Mohammed Amin Adam's appointment as Finance Minister

Dr. Mohammed Anim Adam, Finance Minister

Savings and Development Dialogue, Ghana (SDD-Ghana) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam on his recent appointment as the Minister of Finance for Ghana.

A congratulatory letter signed by Dr. Sadat Salifu, Chairman of SDD's Board of Trustees, hailed Dr. Amin Adam's elevation to such a pivotal role as a testament to his wealth of expertise, skill, and competence. These qualities, the letter asserts, will undoubtedly prove invaluable in addressing the intricate economic challenges currently facing the nation.

Expertise

The statement from SDD-Ghana emphasised the importance of Dr. Amin Adam bringing his passion and expertise to bear on critical issues such as social inclusion, the creation of decent jobs for young people, and climate justice.

It also acknowledged Dr. Amin Adam's previous support and involvement in SDD initiatives, particularly his attendance at their maiden STEM Convening and endorsement of the Next Einstein’s project, underscoring his commitment to youth development.

SDD-Ghana also expressed confidence in his ability to foster an inclusive society and urged him to prioritize policies aimed at creating decent and sustainable employment opportunities for the burgeoning youth population.

SSD-Ghana further called upon the new Finance Minister to address the pressing issue of climate change, particularly in ecologically vulnerable regions like the Northern Savannah, by championing climate justice initiatives within the government.

It also urged Dr Amin Adam to uphold fiscal discipline in accordance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982), stressing the importance of responsible financial management in achieving broad-based growth without jeopardizing the nation's fiscal stability.

SDD-Ghana conveyed its best wishes to Dr Amin Adam in his new role, expressing optimism that his tenure would herald positive changes and advancements towards a more inclusive and prosperous Ghana.

About SDD Ghana

Savings and Development Dialogue, Ghana (SDD Ghana) envisions a world where diversity inspires actions to create opportunities and enhance inclusion for all people facing barriers.

Through a combination of micro projects, evidence-based research, and policy advocacy, SDD-Ghana works to empower communities and enhance social and economic opportunities for all.

As the "People's Think Tank," SDD-Ghana is committed to accompanying communities on their development journey while advocating for solutions that reduce vulnerability and foster resilience.