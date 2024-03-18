Election 2024: The Legion introduces "Ghana Speaks Debate" to foster youth engagement and critical discourse

18.03.2024 LISTEN

The Legion, a youth-led lobby group committed to fostering informed discourse, political activism, and civic engagement, has unveiled the inaugural edition of "Ghana Speaks Debate."

The groundbreaking platform aims to stimulate critical thinking and dialogue among Ghanaian youth, cultivating intellectual discourse and debate in anticipation of the 2024 General Elections.

The primary objective of the maiden Ghana Speaks Debate is to facilitate constructive dialogue on pivotal policies proposed by political parties in the lead-up to the elections and to address pressing national issues. By providing a platform for diverse perspectives to be heard and comprehended, the initiative encourages thoughtful discussion and analysis among the youth demographic. This maiden edition will bring together youth leaders of seven major political parties who would represent their party in the debate and explain they key policies of their party and how it benefits the youth and the entire population.

Set to become a recurring event, the Ghana Speaks Debate promises to serve as a dynamic forum for young Ghanaians to engage in discussions spanning various topics, encompassing the economy, governance, youth-centric policies, social issues, and political discourse. Ultimately, the initiative seeks to empower the youth to confidently voice their opinions, articulate their ideas, and develop indispensable communication and critical thinking skills.

The Deputy Executive Director of the Legions, Amira Asiamah argued that the sole aim of the Ghana Speaks Debate was to help the youth have information and make informed arguments and decisions in the build up to the 2024 elections and also have a significant impact on Ghana’s political landscape.

“As the Deputy Executive Director for The Legions, I am immensely proud to announce the launch of the 'Ghana Speaks Debate.' This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering informed discourse, political activism, and civic engagement among the youth of Ghana. Through this groundbreaking platform, we aim to ignite critical thinking and dialogue, empowering young Ghanaians to actively participate in shaping the future of our nation. The maiden edition of the Ghana Speaks Debate is strategically designed to facilitate constructive dialogue on key policies proposed by political parties ahead of the 2024 General Elections. By providing a platform for diverse perspectives to be heard and understood, we aspire to cultivate intellectual discourse and debate on pressing national issues. We firmly believe that the Ghana Speaks Debate has the potential to make a significant impact on Ghana's intellectual landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections. By inspiring a new generation of thinkers and changemakers, we hope to contribute to the positive development of our nation. Together, let us turn this vision into reality," she said.

The inaugural edition of Ghana Speaks will showcase student representatives from seven major political parties, offering them a unique opportunity to elaborate on their party's key policies and propose pragmatic solutions to the myriad challenges facing Ghanaian youth today. With young people comprising nearly 70% of Ghana's voter population, their voices and perspectives are pivotal in shaping the nation's future trajectory.

Scheduled for April 6, 2024, the maiden Ghana Speaks Debate will take place at the UniMAC Auditorium in North Legon. This historic event will be graced by esteemed guests, including representatives from civil society organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, political party representatives, student groups, youth advocacy organizations, members of the academic community, and the media.

In response to preparations towards the first edition, the Head of Programs at The Legions, Reigneth Patterson said the team was fully prepared to host patrons to the first edition and promised an eventful day on the 27th of April, 2024.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the Ghana Speaks Debate becomes a recurring event, serving as a dynamic forum for young Ghanaians to engage in discussions spanning a wide array of topics, including the economy, governance, social issues, and political discourse. Through this initiative, we aim to equip the youth with the necessary tools to confidently voice their opinions, articulate their ideas, and develop indispensable communication and critical thinking skills. With the support of our partners and stakeholders, we are fully prepared to host the inaugural Ghana Speaks Debate on April 27, 2024, at the UniMAC Auditorium in North Legon. We anticipate that this historic event will attract esteemed guests from various sectors, including civil society organizations, the diplomatic corps, political parties, academia, and the media,” she added.

The organizers firmly believe that the Ghana Speaks Debate holds the potential to significantly impact Ghana's intellectual landscape, particularly in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections, and to inspire a new generation of thinkers and changemakers. With widespread support, this vision can be transformed into reality.