Mahama saves life of 5-year-old hole-in-heart patient in Bole

The life of an intelligent five year old pupil of the Gbeadese Smart Kids KG/Primary School in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region has been rescued by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The former President and NDC Presidential Candidate for the 2024 general elections moved in swiftly to save the lucky boy, Adam Ibrahim Jinapor who had been battling a 'hole-in-heart' condition after his attention was drawn to the predicament of the boy by the Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, hon. Yusif Sulemana (Ori).

In the early part of this year, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who was in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency as part of his routine visits got wind of the situation of the little boy after the Member of Parliament for the area, hon. Yusif Sulemana took time to narrate the ordeal of the boy to him.

As characteristics of him, the former President donated a sum total of 10,000 USD to cover the full cost of surgery and upkeep at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital.

Following the donation of the money, hon. Yussif Sulemana (MP) facilitated the movement of the family to Accra where little Ibrahim underwent a very successful surgery at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital to correct the Ventricular Septal Defect.

The mother of five-year-old Adam Ibrahim Jinapor, Aisha Musah, expressed profound gratitude to the former President indicating that at a point, all hopes were lost on the family as they had nowhere to turn to.

She said the intervention by former President John Dramani Mahama was very timely, adding that, the family can now heave a sigh of relief knowing that their boy who had dropped out of school as a result of the condition will soon return to school to pursue his dreams.

The family expressed deep appreciation to the Member of Parliament for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency whose facilitation role made it possible for the intervention of former President John Dramani Mahama to come through, asking for God's divine guidance and favor for the duo.

A ventricular septal defect (VSD) — sometimes referred to as a hole in the heart — is a type of congenital heart defect. In a VSD, there is an abnormal opening in the wall between the main pumping chambers of the heart (the ventricles).

VSDs are the most common congenital heart defect. Most VSDs are diagnosed and treated successfully with few or no complications.

The right ventricle and left ventricle of the heart are separated by a shared wall, called the ventricular septum.

Kids with a VSD have an opening in this wall.