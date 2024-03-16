UBIDS Youth Parliament deliberates students' right to protest for campus welfare

The SDD University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) Youth Parliament has held a sitting to deliberate on students' right to protest in addressing pertinent challenges that borders on their welfare on campus.

The sitting, being the last sitting of the first session of the 10th Parliament, held on March 10, 2024, discussed the motion, "The recognition and defense of students' right to protest on campus as a crucial avenue for addressing and resolving pertinent issues and students grievances."

The sitting saw both majority and minority sides of the Parliament engaged in counter intellectual arguments presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alhassan Abubakari.

The deliberations highlighted the advocacy power of the Youth Parliament and the significance of students' voices in shaping the policies and practices that impact their lives on campus.

Recognizing the fundamental right to peaceful protest as enshrined in democratic principles, particularly the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, members of the Youth Parliament explored the role of protest as a means of expressing grievances, initiating dialogue, and driving positive change within the university community.

Issues ranging from inadequate facilities and services to academic policies and student representation were brought to the forefront, as parliamentarians advocated for greater transparency, accountability, and responsiveness from university authorities in addressing students' concerns.

The Upper West Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, Mr Amankona Ampofo, who was a guest to house, commended the Youth Parliament for the numerous initiatives it has undertaken over period towards the promotion of youth wellbeing and societal development.

"The house serves as a beacon of development and so clear on issues and have taken bold initiatives such as the Green Ghana project, the IT training project, [and] youth advocacy issues all geared towards building a comprehensive support for achieving some of the key indicators for the sustainable development goals (SDGs)," he said.

He encouraged the members of the Youth Parliament to continue working hard towards achieving the goals of the house without compromising their studies as students.

He said the youth were the architects of peace and urged the members to be ambassadors of peace throughout the country's electioneering processes, before, during and after the December 2024 elections.

Some members of the Parliament who were caught in an interview, shared their experiences from the sitting.

First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ida Adiyone Alira said "We debated on the rights and defense to students protests on campus. Personally, I believe students protest is one of the efficient ways by which the needs of students will be met or their concerns put into consideration. There are instances where students interests are ignored by management and leadership of the school, [and] when things get out of hand and students can no longer take it anymore, they can embark on a peaceful protest."

She continued that, "Student protest also comes with consequences especially when it is not done in a peaceful manner. The Constitution of Ghana and that of the UBIDS SRC Constitution has given rights to students to protest. I think this right should be protected and defended so that students will not be afraid to protest when their expectations and needs are not met."

Hon. Emmanuel Makan, the Deputy Majority Leader, said "I think today's sitting has been a very fantastic sitting, we had a very comprehensive debate. And I say that this is a learning ground, we are building ourselves up and you would not be surprised that majority of us, here, will be seen one day in the national Parliament to advocate for the governance and correct governance systems of our country and to legislate laws that would come to benefit our people in the near future."

Ending the sitting for the session, the Youth Parliament reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rights and interests of the student body through its advocacy to enhance the overall welfare and academic experience of students at UBIDS.

Story by:

Aminu Ibrahim

[email protected]