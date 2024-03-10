African Games: ‘Where’s all the money going?’ – Ablakwa fumes over ‘’shabby’’ treatment against athletes

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has expressed dissatisfaction over the ministry of youth and sports’ inability to provide adequate resources and equipment to the Ghanaian athletes participating in the ongoing African Games being hosted in Ghana.

Most of the athletes have been complaining that the equipment they needed for preparation were either never given to them or was given to them late.

Some also were seen bused to their respective venues at the back of a pickup, a situation many say has accounted for their poor performance in the competition.

Reacting to this, the vocal lawmaker asked what the huge sums of money allocated to the authorities were used for.

‘’It’s really heartbreaking listening to Ghanaian athletes at the 13th African Games lament about official neglect, buying their own kits, arriving to games in buckets of rickety pick-up trucks etc.

‘’From my impeccable oversight tracking — Ghana’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has received a massive GHS215,558,167.32 from the Ministry of Finance for such expenditures,’’ he remarked.

Mr. Ablakwa further noted: ‘’Our athletes do not deserve this shabby and cruel treatment when despite Ghana’s current economic crisis, taxpayers are coughing over GHS412million for the very things athletes are complaining about. Where is all the money going?’’

The continental event is being marked by the participation of over 4,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, 8 of are expected to qualify to the Paris Olympic in 2024.

The 13th African Games is being held in the following cities: Accra, Kumasi and Cape Cost from 8-24 March 2024.