Statement on the abduction of school children and teachers in Kuriga, Kaduna State

By Education Above All (EAA)
2 HOURS AGO

Education Above All Foundation deplores the abduction of nearly 300 children and teachers from their schools by gunmen in Kuriga, Kaduna State, Nigeria. This constitutes not only a violation of the right to education but unimaginable trauma upon the victims, their families, and the entire community.

Education is a fundamental human right, and every child deserves a safe learning environment. The abduction of these children and their teacher is a violation of this right and a deliberate attack on their future.

We stand in solidarity with the affected families and call for the immediate safe return of the abducted children and teachers. It is imperative that measures are taken to prevent such act of violence from occurring in the future.

Education Above All Foundation reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting safe access to quality education for all, regardless of circumstance or location. We call upon the global community to unite in denouncing this act of violence and to extend support for initiatives aimed at safeguarding the universal right to education for every child, everywhere.

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To Asia (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID) and Together project.

For more information about EAA Foundation, please visit https://www.educationaboveall.org/

