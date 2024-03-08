Anti-gay bill unjust; we don’t need it – Samia Nkrumah

Samia Nkrumah

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Samia Yaba Nkrumah has noted that she is against Ghana’s anti-gay bill.

According to her, the bill that criminalises LGBTQ+ and its activities is not only brutal but unjust.

Speaking to Daily Graphic, Samia Nkrumah said she prays President Akufo-Addo will not approve the anti-gay bill into law.

“I pray the President does not sign it, or assent to it. I believe it is a brutal, harsh and unjust law, and we don’t need it. We are against rape, paedophilia, against all these situations that people seem to be terrified of gays and I think we need to educate ourselves,” the daughter of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah said.

Samia Nkrumah continued, "But most importantly I don’t support anything that brings division and torments the people of Ghana. We are all Ghanaians, and we need to protect and take care of each other.”

Although Parliament has passed Ghana’s anti-gay bill, it is yet to become law.

Despite the huge support for the bill, many people have argued that it will not serve the country well.

For the Ministry of Finance, the bill will have consequences for the country when it becomes law.

The Ministry in a document to President Akufo-Addo said Ghana will likely lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years if the bill becomes law.

The Ministry also said that in 2024, Ghana will lose US$600 million in budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

This, the Ministry explained will negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore up the country’s reserve position.