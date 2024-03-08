Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia mourns John Kumah 

By Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD || contributor
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

Dr Bawumia, in a message, paid a glowing tribute to John Kumah, describing him as a committed member of the NPP and the government, which he had been an integral part of until his passing.

"A truly committed member of our administration and party, he dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well John,” Dr Bawumia wrote on his social media handles.

John Kumah, who was a Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, is a lawyer and an entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in leadership, creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs and supporting youth development.

He was the first CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), where he successfully positioned the NEIP as the enabler of the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in Ghana.

Before working for the government, Dr Kumah was the founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm. He also worked as the founder of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

In November 2020, John Ampontuah Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

His rich educational background includes a Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Business Research in 2019 from the Nobel International Business School (NIBS). In 2009, he had an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

At the University of Ghana, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics with Philosophy, a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Law) LLB in 2011 and a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law in 2013. He was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2013.

Dr John Kumah died onThursday, March 7 2024.

