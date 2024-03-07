John Kumah was allegedly poisoned to death – Lawyer lecturer

Law Lecturer and Director, Legal, of the National Communications Authority(NCA), Dr. Poku Adusei, is suggesting that Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu John Kumah died due to alleged poisoning.

News of the death of Dr John Kumah emerged today, Thursday, March 7, sending many into mourning and provoking speculations as to how he died.

A family source had indicated that Dr Kumah had passed away after a short illness. The source however failed to say what sickness it was or what may have caused it.

But for Dr Poku Adusei, he had heard that Dr Kumah had been poisoned but did not believe in the truth of the statement until the confirmation of Dr Kumah’s death.

“When I heard you’ve been allegedly poisoned I thought it was a joke! Herrrrr this world is wicked!! J.K.[ John Kumah], ” he wrote on social media.

Dr Kumah, until his death was a Deputy Finance Minister and the Member of Parliament(MP) for Ejisu.

-MyNewsGH