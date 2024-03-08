Accra 2023: South Africa ends Ghana’s medal dreams in table tennis

Ghana’s female table tennis team suffered a 3-2 loss to their South African counterparts in the quarterfinals in the table tennis women's team event at the ongoing African Games at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).

The defeat suffered by Ghana ended their hopes of entering the medal zone after the men’s team exited the competition after their 3-0 loss against Madagascar in the round of 16.

Ghana’s women’s top seeds Cynthia Kwabi, Cecilia Baah Danso and Joanita Borteye couldn’t match the South Africans who dominated the quarter-final encounter.

Nigeria’s women’s team also beat Ethiopia 3-0 to qualify for the semi-final stage.

Ghana has had a slow start to the 13th African Games having missed out on the medals in the singles event and team’s event.

GNA