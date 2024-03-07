Modern Ghana logo
67 years after independence: Nabdam schools grappling with inadequate furniture in classrooms

07.03.2024 LISTEN

Some pupils, students and staff of the Nabdam District in the Upper East Region are still grappling with inadequate furniture leading to some of them having no chairs to sit on.

These challenges, among others, were drawing back efforts to educate schoolchildren who are the future leaders of the country, after 67 years of independence.

Madam Mary Magdalene Wompakeah, the Nabdam District Director of Education, expressed worry over the situation, saying: “Some of the schools are still grappling with inadequate furniture for both pupils and teachers.”

“In addition, officers at the Education Directorate do not have chairs to sit on,” she stated.

That, she noted, coupled with the lack of computers and accessories, lack of office space for the Education Directorate, the untimely release of the Government of Ghana subventions, and the deplorable state of some of the schools, was affecting teaching and learning in the area.

The Director revealed this when she spoke at the 67th Independence Day Parade at Nangodi, capital of the Nabdam District, held on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”

She said the Education Directorate was currently using a building that did not belong to it, for its office, with only two desktop computers and one mini printer, which were dysfunctional and hindered work.

She emphasised that education was the master key that could bring true meaning to the country's cherished democracy and unlock all the doors to success, hence the need for the requisite tools and learning materials to promote teaching and learning.

She called on the government to consider posting more teachers to the district as the current number of teachers did not match the student population.

Madam Wompakeah, however, acknowledged that the Member of Parliament for the area and the District Assembly had initiated various educational infrastructures that were at various levels of completion and deserved commendation.

Madam Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive, reiterated the government's commitment to improving educational infrastructures to enhance teaching and learning.

Some schools were being renovated under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project and that the Assembly was committed to completing those projects for the benefit of the citizens.

