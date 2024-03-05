‘A lot of fluff’ — Sam George reacts to lawsuit challenging constitutionality of anti-gay bill

Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram and lead sponsor of the controversial ant-LGBTQ+ bill has reacted to the legal writ filed against the bill by journalist and lawyer Richard Dela Sky at the Supreme Court.

In a post via X on Tuesday, March 5—same day the bill was passed, he described the pending lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the legislation as full “fluff”.

Mr. George wrote: “Dear Richard Dela Sky, I have seen and read your writ. A lot of fluff, but the substance is your prayer to the Supreme Court to stop Nana Akufo Addo from assenting to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024."

The MP added that "It would be interesting as we follow submissions in the Court.”

The writ filed by Mr. Dela Sky argues that the anti-gay bill, titled 'The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021', violates several provisions of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, including rights to privacy, expression, and dignity.

He is seeking a declaration from the apex court that in passing the bill, Parliament contravened the Constitution, rendering it "null, void, and of no effect."

The contentious bill, which was passed by a unanimous vote in Parliament on February 28, proposes penalties for same-sex relationships and the promotion of LGBTQ rights in Ghana.

It would punish LGBTQ expressions with jail terms of up to 3 years if passed into law.

However, President Akufo-Addo has recently held off on signing the bill until the Supreme Court rules on the legal challenge to its constitutionality.