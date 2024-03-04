13th African Games: A platform to nurture talents — Minister for Sports

04.03.2024 LISTEN

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has indicated that after the 13th African Games, sporting facilities constructed for the event will serve as centres of excellence to nurture budding talents and provide a platform for international competitions.

He said there is, therefore, the need to consciously maintain the facilities to keep them up to international standards for the continuous development of sportsmen and women.

Mr Ussif said this at the commissioning of the University of Ghana Sports facility last Friday in Accra.

He noted that, “The construction of state-of-the-art sports facilities in the country not only provides a platform for athletic excellence but also contributes to the overall infrastructure development, leaving a legacy for generations to come."

Reflecting on preparations so far, he said, “As we look forward to the rest of Africa joining us here in Accra, I am honoured to reflect on the journey that has brought us this far and the significance it holds for our beautiful nation. Despite the challenges and unforeseen obstacles encountered, we have been relentless in our efforts to provide rapid and suitable solutions to them and this is the beautiful evidence we all see today.”

He called on stakeholders to play their part in ensuring the success of the Games, adding, "Let us exhibit it fully and extensively to make the stay of our guests memorable.”

He appealed to corporate Ghana not to miss out on this unique opportunity to be partners.

"Join us to make history by coming on board as sponsors, while we also offer a strong national and continental platform to reach out to millions of Ghanaian and African audiences.”

Over 13,000 athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, including volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games that ends on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024.