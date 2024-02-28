Mahama, NDC have a blurred vision; they are promising what we have done already – Bawumia

28.02.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Dramani Mahama of lacking ideas.

Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign team on Wednesday, February 28, the Vice President mocked the opposition party, indicating that the party has now resorted to stealing ideas from the NPP government and promising what has been implemented already.

“Our opponent has a very blurred vision. They really don’t know where they want to take us. They are announcing promises of things that we have already done. Do you hear they want to do free Wi-Fi in senior high schools? Can someone tell them it has already been done?

“They are promising things we have already done. It tells you they are running out of ideas when you start copying ideas of your opponent and trying to present them as yours,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The flagbearer of the NPP further noted that Ghanaians must ignore the NDC and trust the ruling NPP after showing it has the ideas and vision to move Ghana forward.

In a message to his campaign team, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia urged all to help by working hard in unity to ensure the NPP wins the 2024 General Election to stay in power.