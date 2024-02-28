Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
28.02.2024 Headlines

Mahama, NDC have a blurred vision; they are promising what we have done already – Bawumia

Mahama, NDC have a blurred vision; they are promising what we have done already – Bawumia
28.02.2024 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Dramani Mahama of lacking ideas.

Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign team on Wednesday, February 28, the Vice President mocked the opposition party, indicating that the party has now resorted to stealing ideas from the NPP government and promising what has been implemented already.

“Our opponent has a very blurred vision. They really don’t know where they want to take us. They are announcing promises of things that we have already done. Do you hear they want to do free Wi-Fi in senior high schools? Can someone tell them it has already been done?

“They are promising things we have already done. It tells you they are running out of ideas when you start copying ideas of your opponent and trying to present them as yours,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The flagbearer of the NPP further noted that Ghanaians must ignore the NDC and trust the ruling NPP after showing it has the ideas and vision to move Ghana forward.

In a message to his campaign team, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia urged all to help by working hard in unity to ensure the NPP wins the 2024 General Election to stay in power.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

2024 Elections: Execute your duties with united front — Bawumia charges Campaign, Manifesto Committees 2024 Elections: Execute your duties with united front — Bawumia charges Campaign...

1 hour ago

Overwhelming majority of MPs supported passage of anti-LGBTQI bill – Sam George Overwhelming majority of MPs supported passage of anti-LGBTQI bill – Sam George

1 hour ago

Action by anti-vegetable oil smuggling national security taskforce apt – AGI Action by anti-vegetable oil smuggling national security taskforce apt – AGI

1 hour ago

Mahama, NDC have a blurred vision; they are promising what we have done already – Bawumia Mahama, NDC have a blurred vision; they are promising what we have done already ...

1 hour ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa Admit it; there is dumsor under your gov’t – Buaben Asamoa goes after Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

A file photo ‘Older, more educated Ghanaians more likely to support E-levy’ — Report

1 hour ago

Passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will cause fear, hatred — UNAIDS Executive Director Passage of anti-LGBTQ+ Bill will cause fear, hatred — UNAIDS Executive Director

1 hour ago

May their souls continue to rest in peace — Bawumia pays tribute to 3 ex-servicemen ‘May their souls continue to rest in peace’ — Bawumia pays tribute to 3 ex-servi...

2 hours ago

Influx of Illegal Cooking Oils Sparks Concern: National Security Task Force Issues Alert Influx of Illegal Cooking Oils Sparks Concern: National Security Task Force Issu...

4 hours ago

SONA24: GAWU disappointed in Akufo-Addo's no comment on Pwalugu Dam SONA24: GAWU disappointed in Akufo-Addo's no comment on Pwalugu Dam

Just in....
body-container-line