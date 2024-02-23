‘Here to stay’ — Gmail debunks purported removal from Google

A viral message claiming Google planned to discontinue Gmail services sent users into a frenzy this week.

The message, which circulated widely on social media platforms, included a screenshot appearing to be from Google stating that as of August 1, 2024 Gmail would no longer support sending, receiving or storing emails.

The screenshot read "Google is sunsetting Gmail,” continuing that, "After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close."

Users were left confused and concerned over the authenticity and implications of the message.

However, the official Gmail account in a post via X on Friday, February 23, debunked the hoax, noting, "Gmail is here to stay."

The message seeking to clarify the rumour likely originated from Google phasing out its old "Gmail Basic HTML" view in January 2024, replacing it with a more modern interface.