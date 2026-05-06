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Volta Region to get cyber security authority office to fight rising cybercrime

By Judith Twumwaa, ISD II Contributor
Cybercrime Volta Region to get cyber security authority office to fight rising cybercrime
WED, 06 MAY 2026

The Volta Region is set to strengthen its fight against cybercrime with plans underway to establish a regional office of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in Ho.

The move follows a courtesy call by a CSA delegation, led by its Director for Capacity Building and Awareness Creation, Alex Oppong, on the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu.

The visit aimed to inspect a proposed office space secured through collaboration between the Regional Minister and the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George.

Mr Oppong indicated that the establishment of the CSA’s regional office forms part of a broader national strategy to decentralise cybersecurity operations and strengthen resilience against digital threats at the local level.

He emphasised that expanding the Authority’s presence beyond Accra would enhance public education, improve response to cyber incidents, and build capacity across regions.

Welcoming the initiative, Mr Gunu described it as a timely intervention in addressing the growing threat of cybercrime.

He stressed the need to treat cybersecurity with urgency, noting that cyber-related offences are increasingly affecting all segments of society, including high-profile individuals.

He cited instances where fraudsters impersonate Members of Parliament and government officials to carry out investment and recruitment scams, warning that such activities continue to erode public trust and compromise financial security.

The Regional Minister expressed optimism that once operational, the CSA office will significantly improve cybersecurity awareness in the Volta Region, create employment opportunities for the youth, and contribute to curbing the rising tide of cybercrime.

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