Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona road to be temporary closed

Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona road to be temporary closed
The Ewusiejoe section of the Takoradi-Agona road on the N1 Highway in the Western Region will be temporary closed from midnight, Friday, 23rd February 2024 to Tuesday, 27th February 2024 at 4am, the Ministry of Roads and Highway and the Ghana Highway Authority have announced.

A press statement from the GHA dated 19th February, 2024 explained that the move is to enable the Authority carry out major repair works on the approaches to the Butre River Bridge at Ewusiejoe near Takoradi.

The statement cautioned that no vehicle can access the bridge and vice versa when travelling between Takoradi and Agona Junction due to the repair works ongoing.

The Ministry advises that vehicles from Bogoso and Asankregwa should turn left at Abosu (Tarkwa) to Damang to Atieku to Daboase junction and vice-versa.

Also, vehicles from Elubo should turn left at Apimanim towards Tarkwa and turn right at Abosu (Tarkwa)- Damang- Atieku-Daboase junction road and vice versa.

Vehicles with weight exceeding 50 tonnes should turn right at the Aboadi-Sese-Hotopo-Ewusiejoe road and vice versa when using the Agona-Nkwanta Takoradi road.

-Classfmonline

